HARDIN, Mont. - Big Horn County health officials say a ninth county resident has died due to COVID-19.

Big Horn County health officials say the decedent was a woman in her 70s who had been hospitalized.

This is the fourth coronavirus-related death in the county in the last 24 hours.

Big Horn County also added eight new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. Of the newly-confirmed cases, six patients were tested as a result of contact tracing and were asymptomatic when tested. The county says two patients likely contracted the virus through community spread, as they had no known contact with previously confirmed positive cases.

The new cases are:

Two boys, age 10-19

A woman in her 20s

Two women and three men in their 30s

Big Horn County health officials say of the 175 active cases in the county, 169 patients are quarantining and recovering at home and six patients are hospitalized. Recoveries in Big Horn County remain at 110.