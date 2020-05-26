HARDIN, Mont. - Big Horn County reported another confirmed case of coronavirus Tuesday, bringing the county's total confirmed cases to nine. County officials say the patient is a male in his teens. He is not associated with any previously-known confirmed case.

The eight previous cases were:

Two females in their teens

Two females in their 20s

One female in her 50s

One male in his teens

One male in his 30s

One male in his 40s

Three of the earlier confirmed-positive patients have recovered. The remaining six patients, including the newly-confirmed patient, are quarantining and recovering at home.

The Indian Health Service (IHS) Public Health Nursing, with assistance from the Big Horn County Public Health Department, have been tracing the contacts of this new case. As with previous cases, all close contacts will be notified, interviewed, and given instructions for further action if required.

The county says tracking down contacts to a positive case is one of the best tools public health can use to slow the spread of the virus. If you believe you were in the presence of a recently confirmed COVID-19 case for more than five minutes, you are asked to call public health so that a nurse may interview you and determine what level of exposure you have:

IHS Public Health: (406) 638-3478

Big Horn County Public Health: (406) 665-8720

Two coronavirus testing events will be held this week in Big Horn County:

Wednesday, May 27, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. near Crow/Northern Cheyenne Hospital in Crow Agency

Thursday, May 28, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Hardin High School in Hardin

All Big Horn County resdients are encouraged to come to one of the events. Those wishing to be tested are required to bring valid I.D. and provide a working telephone number and physical address (not P.O. Box) for follow-up with testing results.