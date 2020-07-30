HARDIN, Mont. - Big Horn County health officials confirmed Thursday afternoon that an eighth county resident has died due to COVID-19.

The county's public information officer says the decedent was a woman in her 70s, who was previously confirmed positive. This is the third COVID-19 related death in the county within the last 24 hours.

Big Horn County is urging citizens to take every precaution to prevent the spread of the virus.

Masks are required of Big Horn County residents when engaged in indoor activities, but are not necessary when residents are outdoors and unlikely to come within six feet of others.

This is Montana's 57th death due to COVID-19.