HARDIN, Mont. - Big Horn County health officials confirmed a sixth county resident has died due to COVID-19.

Health officials say the decedent was a man in his 60s who had been hospitalized.

Big Horn County also added 30 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. Of the newly-confirmed cases, 27 patients were tested as a result of contact with previously-confirmed positive patients. County health officials say three of the cases likely contracted the virus through community spread, as there were no known contacts with previous cases at this time. Ten patients were reported to be asymptomatic when tested and 20 patients presented with symptoms.

The new cases are:

Two children under the age of 10

Three girls and one boy age 10-19

Two women and seven men in their 20s

Two women and six men in their 30s

A woman and two men in their 40s

Two men in their 50s

A man in his 60s

A man in his 70s

Big Horn County has had a total of 286 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 110 recovered and 170 currently active. Seven people are reportedly hospitalized.