HARDIN, Mont. - Big Horn County reported the 69th death of a county resident due to complications from COVID-19 Thursday.

In a press release, Public Information Officer Rhonda Johnson said the deceased is a man in his 70s who was hospitalized prior to his death on Wednesday, March 3.

This is the first death of a county resident recorded in March, according to the press release. The County's fatality rate is 3%. For those age 70 and older, the fatality rate is 20.3%.

The County asks all residents to please continue to stay home more often and to avoid events or gatherings. The Board of County Commissioners and Board of Public Health also remind everyone to wear a mask and social distance when outside of their home and in public.

If you believe you were in contact with a recently confirmed COVID-19 case for more than five minutes you are advised to call public health so that a nurse may interview you and determine your the level of exposure:

IHS Public Health Nursing: 406-638-3478

Big Horn County Public Health: 406-665-8720

Appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine can be made with the Big Horn County Health Department at 406-665-8777. You are asked to leave a message with your name (spelled out), date of birth, phone number, phase you think you should be in for vaccine (1A, 1B, 1B+, 1C or 2) and your pre-existing conditions.

Registration for individuals who fall under Phase 1C and 2 can be done online here.

For more information you can visit the Big Horn County responds to COVID-19 Facebook page.