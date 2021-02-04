HARDIN - Big Horn County is reporting an additional COVID-19 related death of a county resident.

The individual was a woman in her 60s who was hospitalized prior to her death on Feb. 2.

This is the 68th COVID-19 death in Big Horn County.

“The Big Horn County COVID-19 Response Unified Coalition deeply saddened to learn of her passing and extends our deepest sympathies to her family and all who knew her on her tragic loss,” Rhonda Johnson, Public Information Officer for Big Horn County wrote in a release.