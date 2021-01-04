HARDIN, Mont. - Big Horn County reported their first COVID-19 death of 2021 on Monday, marking 65 in total for the county.

Big Horn County Public Information Officer Rhonda Johnson said the woman, in her 70s, was hospitalized prior to her death.

"The Big Horn County COVID-19 Response Unified Coalition extends our deepest sympathies to her family and friends on her tragic loss."

The county's fatality rate remains at 3% with a fatality rate of 20.8% for persons age 70 and over, according to Johnson.