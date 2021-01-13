...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO
6 PM MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts to 70 mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central and south central Montana.
* WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 6 PM MST Thursday. Strongest
winds this afternoon through late tonight.
* IMPACTS...Winds of these magnitudes can cause property damage
without extra precautions. Tree and power line damage is likely
and may result in power outages. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles and those towing trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Dangerous crosswinds can topple high profile vehicles and
trailers, those driving these types of vehicles should take an
alternate route or postpone travel until winds subside. Property
owners should secure loose items to prevent damage from flying
debris.
Additional graphics for this hazard can be found at
http://www.weather.gov/billings