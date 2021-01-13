coronavirus, covid-19

HARDIN, Mont. - Big Horn County reported another COVID-18 death Wednesday, marking 65 total in the county.

According to a release from Big Horn County, a woman in her 60s died Monday.

"The Big Horn County COVID-19 Response Unified Coalition extends our warmest condolences to her family and friends on her tragic loss," Big Horn County Public Information Officer Rhonda Johnson wrote in the release.

