Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MST THURSDAY... * WHAT...West winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts to 70 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and south central Montana. * WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 6 PM MST Thursday. Strongest winds this afternoon through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Winds of these magnitudes can cause property damage without extra precautions. Tree and power line damage is likely and may result in power outages. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles and those towing trailers. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Dangerous crosswinds can topple high profile vehicles and trailers, those driving these types of vehicles should take an alternate route or postpone travel until winds subside. Property owners should secure loose items to prevent damage from flying debris. Additional graphics for this hazard can be found at http://www.weather.gov/billings