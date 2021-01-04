HARDIN, Mont. - Big Horn County is reporting a COVID-19 death Monday, marking 64 total in the county.

A release from Big Horn County Public Information Officer Rhonda Johnson read a woman in her 80s died Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020.

"The Big Horn County COVID-19 Response Unified Coalition sends our sincere condolences to her family and friends on her loss," PIO Johnson wrote in the release.

A total of 16 people in Big Horn County have died in December due to COVID-19 complications, Big Horn County's release stated.