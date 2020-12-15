HARDIN, Mont. - Big Horn County is reporting an additional COVID-19 related death Tuesday, marking 58 total in the county.

According to a release from Big Horn County Public Information Officer Rhonda Johnson, a man in his 70s who was hospitalized passed away Monday, Dec. 14.

"He and his friends and family are in the hearts and minds of the Big Horn County COVID-19 Response Unified Coalition as we all mourn his death," Johnson wrote in the release.

As of Tuesday, Big Horn County reported 10 COVID-19 deaths in December.