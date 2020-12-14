HARDIN, Mont. - Big Horn County is reporting an additional COVID-19 death, bringing the county's total COVID-19 deaths to 56.

According to a release from the Big Horn County Public Information Officer Rhonda Johnson, a woman in her 80s who was hospitalized died Saturday.

"It is with deepest sympathies that the Big Horn County COVID-19 Response Unified Coalition sends our condolences to her family, friends, and the entire community of Big Horn County on her tragic death," Johnson wrote in the release.

So far, eight people have died due to COVID-19 complications in Big Horn County in the month of December.