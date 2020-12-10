HARDIN, Mont. - Big Horn County reported another death due to COVID-19 Thursday, marking 54 total COVID-19 deaths in the county.

According to a release from the Big Horn County Public Information Officer Rhonda Johnson, a woman in her 80s died Wednesday after hospitalization.

"The Big Horn County COVID-19 Response Unified Coalition shares in the sadness of her family, friends, and the entire community of Big Horn County on her loss," PIO Johnson wrote in the release.

Additionally, Big Horn County has recorded six total COVID-19 deaths in the month of December so far.