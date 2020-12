HARDIN, Mont. - Big Horn County public health officials announced Monday the 50th death of a county resident from coronavirus-related complications.

Health officials say the resident was a man in his 70s, who was hospitalized before his death on Monday, Dec. 7. This is the second COVID-19 death in the county in December.

The county's mortality rate from COVID-19 is currently 2.5%. Health officials say Big Horn County has reported a death rate nearly five times greater than Yellowstone County.