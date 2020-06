HARDIN, Mont. – Big Horn County reported five new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 Wednesday afternoon. The county says two were tested as the result of symptoms and three were asymptomatic and tested during one of the recent sentinel surveillance testing events.

Two of the new cases are men in their 50s, and the other three cases involve a woman and two men over the age of 70.

Eight of the earlier confirmed-positive patients have reportedly recovered. The county says one person is currently hospitalized and the 27 remaining patients are quarantining and recovering at home.

The Big Horn County Public Health Department and Indian Health Service (IHS) Public Health Nursing are currently tracing the contacts of these new cases. All close contacts will be notified, interviewed, and given instructions for further action if required.