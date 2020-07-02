HARDIN, Mont. - Big Horn County health officials have confirmed a fourth death in the county due to COVID-19.

According to the county, the decedent was a woman in her 60s. She was previously diagnosed with COVID-19 and was hospitalized prior to her death.

Big Horn County also added four new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. The county says three of the cases were contacts of previously confirmed cases and one cases is not part of any current cluster in the county. All four cases were reportedly symptomatic.

The four new patients are: a male aged 10-19, a male and female in their 20s, and a male in his 50s.

The county currently has 34 active COVID-19 cases and 49 total reported recoveries. Four people have died, and two patients are currently hospitalized.