HARDIN, Mont. - Big Horn County public health officials announced Monday the 48th death of a county resident from complications due to COVID-19.

Health officials say the resident was a woman in her 70s, who was hospitalized before her death on Sunday, Nov. 29. This marks the eighth coronavirus-related death in the county in November. The county’s mortality rate from COVID-19 is currently 2.6%.

Big Horn County has reported a total of 450 COVID-19 cases in November alone and 1,880 cases since the pandemic began.