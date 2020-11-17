HARDIN, Mont. - Big Horn County public health officials have announced the 46th death of a county resident from complications due to COVID-19.

Health officials say the resident was a man in his 80s, who was hospitalized before his death on Tuesday, Nov. 17. This marks the sixth coronavirus-related death in the county this month. The county’s mortality rate from COVID-19 has risen to 2.7%.

The county also confirmed 27 new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday. There are now 178 active cases in the county; 16 county residents are currently hospitalized. So far, 1,506 people have recovered from the virus.