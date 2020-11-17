HARDIN, Mont. - Big Horn County is reporting the forty-fifth total COVID-19 related death in the county Tuesday.

This marks the fifth COVID-19 related death in November.

According to a release from Big Horn County, a man in his 60s passed away Monday, Nov. 16 and he was hospitalized before his death.

"The Big Horn County COVID-19 Response Unified Coalition is deeply saddened by his passing and extends our thoughts and prayers to his family, friends, and the entire community of Big Horn County on his loss," Big Horn County Public Information Officer Rhonda Johnson writes in the release.