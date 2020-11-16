HARDIN, Mont. - Big Horn County public health officials announced the 44th death of a county resident from complications due to COVID-19 on Monday.

Health officials say the resident was a man in his 70s, who was hospitalized before his death on Sunday, Nov. 15. This marks the fourth coronavirus-related death in the county this month. The county’s mortality rate from COVID-19 remains at 2.6%.

The county also confirmed 31 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday. There are now 154 active cases in the county; 18 county residents are currently hospitalized. So far, 1,506 people have recovered from the virus.