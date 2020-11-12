HARDIN, Mont. - Big Horn County is reporting a COVID-19 related death of a county resident Thursday.

This death marks 41 total COVID-19 deaths in Big Horn County and the first reported in November.

According to a release from Big Horn County Public Information Officer Rhonda Johnson, a woman in her 60s died Sunday, Nov. 8. She was hospitalized before her death.

"The Big Horn County COVID-19 Response Unified Coalition extends our deepest condolences to her family, friends, and the entire community of Big Horn County on her loss", Big Horn County Public Information Officer Rhonda Johnson writes in a release.