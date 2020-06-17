HARDIN, Mont. – Big Horn County reported four new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. County health officials say all four patients are children under the age of 10, two girls and two boys, who were found through contact tracing of previously-identified cases.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 53. Thirty-four of those cases have recovered so far and three people have died. The county says 15 patients are currently quarantining and recovering at home; one patient is currently hospitalized.

The county says contact tracing is one of the best tools public health can use to slow the spread of the virus. If you believe you were in the presence of a recently confirmed COVID-19 case for more than five minutes, you are asked to call public health so that a nurse may interview you and determine what level of exposure you have:

IHS Public Health: (406) 638-3478

Big Horn County Public Health: (406) 665-8720

Click here for more information about COVID-19 cases in Montana.