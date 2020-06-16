HARDIN, Mont. – Big Horn County health officials reported a third death of a Big Horn County resident due to COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The county says the decedent was a woman in her 30s, who had been previously diagnosed with COVID-19 and had been hospitalized.

Big Horn County added two new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. One patient is a woman in her 20s and the other is a man in his 30s, who were found through contact tracing of previously-identified cases.

There are currently 12 active cases in the county. Eleven people are reportedly recovering at home and one person is currently hospitalized. Thirty-four people have recovered, so far.

Health officials say the Big Horn County Public Health Department and Indian Health Service (IHS) Public Health Nursing are tracing the contacts of the new cases. The county says all close contacts will be notified, interviewed, and given instructions for further action if required.

