HARDIN, Mont. - Big Horn County public health officials announced Wednesday another country resident has died due to complications from COVID-19. This marks the 14th death in October and the 37th death in the county since the pandemic began.

Health officials say the individual was a man in his 50s, who was hospitalized before his death. The county’s fatality rate is now 2.7% (37 deaths out of 1,384 total cases).

The county also reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. County officials say more than 10% of the county’s population has tested positive. There are currently 275 active coronavirus cases in the county, and 17 of those patients are hospitalized. To date, 1,072 residents have recovered from the virus.