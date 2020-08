HARDIN - Big Horn County is confirming 11 additional COVID-19 cases Saturday and 22 additional cases Sunday, totaling 33 new cases over the weekend.

Big Horn County says in a release 24 of the 33 new cases were symptomatic, and the county says they believe the individuals caught the virus through community spread due to unknown contacts with previous cases.

Nine of the 33 patients were asymptomatic, and caught the virus from a previously-confirmed case, according to the county.