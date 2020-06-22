HARDIN, Mont. - Big Horn County confirmed three new positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, June 22.

The new positive cases are as follows: a man in his 30s, a woman in her 30s, and a man in his 60s. County health officials say all three patients came in for testing because they were symptomatic.

As of Monday, there is a total of 29 active cases of COVID-19 in Big Horn County. Thirty-four people have recovered and three people have died. The county says of the active cases, 27 patients are quarantining and recovering at home, and two are currently hospitalized.

Health officials say contact tracing is one of the best tools public health can use to slow the spread of the virus. If you believe you were in the presence of a recently confirmed COVID-19 case for more than five minutes, you are asked to call public health so that a nurse may interview you and determine what level of exposure you have: