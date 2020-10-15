HARDIN, Mont. - Big Horn County announced Thursday that two more county residents have died due to complications from COVID-19.

County health officials say one resident was a man over the age of 70 and the second resident was a woman in her 50s. Now, Big Horn County’s death toll from COVID-19 has reached 34, and the county’s fatality rate increased to 2.9% (34 out of 1,172 total).

Big Horn County also added 26 new cases of COVID-19 on Oct. 15. Of the 26 new patients, 22 had symptoms and four did not have symptoms when tested, according to public health officials.

There are now 175 active cases of COVID-19 in Big Horn County, and 18 of those patients are currently hospitalized. So far, 963 county residents have recovered from COVID-19.