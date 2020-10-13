HARDIN, Mont. - Big Horn County is reporting two COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, marking 31 total in the county.

A man in his 60s died Sunday and a woman in her 70s died Monday. Big Horn County Public Information Officer Rhonda Johnson writes in a release neither of the two were hospitalized before they passed away.

"The Big Horn County COVID-19 Response Unified Coalition wishes their family, friends, and the entire community of Big Horn County comfort and strength in this time of sorrow," Johnson writes.