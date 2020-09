HARDIN, Mont. - Big Horn County public health officials announced Monday, August 31, a 16th county resident has died due to COVID-19. Health officials say the resident was a man in his 70s, who had been hospitalized prior to his death.

Big Horn County also reported nine new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. Health officials say of the newly-confirmed cases, seven presented with symptoms and two were asymptomatic when tested.

Health officials also report that recoveries in Big Horn County increased by 39 to a total of 548. There are currently 16 county residents hospitalized, and 16 people have died.

For the month of August, Big Horn County added 357 new cases of COVID-19.

