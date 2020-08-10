HARDIN, Mont. - Big Horn County public health officials announced Monday that a thirteenth county resident has died due to COVID-19.

Health officials say the resident was a man over the age of 70 who had been hospitalized prior to his death.

The county also confirmed 12 new COVID-19 cases Monday. Of the newly confirmed cases, seven were symptomatic and believed to have become infected through community spread. Five of the patients were asymptomatic and tested through contact tracing efforts.

So far 263 county residents have recovered from the virus and 13 people have died. There are 188 active cases, with 13 of those patients currently hospitalized.