HARDIN, Mont. - Big Horn County health officials reported one new confirmed positive case of COVID-19 on Thursday.

The county says the new patient is a man in his 30s, who was tested due to symptoms and is not known to be related to any current clusters in the county.

The Big Horn County Public Health Department and Indian Health Service (IHS) Public Health Nursing are tracing the contacts of this new case. The county says all close contacts will be notified, interviewed, and given instructions for further action if required.

This bring the total number of active cases in the county to 23, with 18 currently recovering at home and 5 in the hospital. Nineteen people have reportedly recovered.

Big Horn County says the patients who are currently hospitalized are a man and a woman in their 30s, a man and a woman in their 60s, and a man in his 70s.

One Big Horn County resident has died due to complications from the virus.

Click here for more information on COVID-19 cases around the state.