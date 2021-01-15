HARDIN, Mont. – The Big Horn County Public Health Board on Friday passed Public Health Order 2021-1, which incorporates Montana Governor Greg Gianforte’s recent executive orders and directives relating to COVID-19, while preserving the limitations that have helped lower the number of new cases of the virus in the county in recent days.

“As a businessman, I know the adverse economic impact of the coronavirus on our community,” Larry Vandersloot, Chairman of the Big Horn County Board of Commissioners and Public Health Board said. “As a member of the Public Health Board, I have seen the devastating effect of the virus on our population. This health order, while more restrictive than that of Governor Gianforte, walks the line between what’s best for Big Horn County economically and what’s best health-wise. Keeping COVID-19 at bay will have the greatest positive impact on both the health of our citizens and the health of our local economy.”

Under Order 2021-1, bars, restaurants and casinos can operate at the capacity allowing the establishment to maintain social distancing, and can remain open until 2 a.m., if they choose. The County Order upholds the requirement that residents wear masks when outside their homes, including food and beverage workers. The Order also continues to require employers to check the temperatures of employees prior to the start of their shifts.

To view the full order, you can click here.

Through the combined efforts of everyone, including the County Commissioners, the Public Health Board, the Crow/Northern Cheyenne IHS and the Crow Nation, Big Horn County has seen some mitigation in new case numbers of COVID-19 and begun vaccination of the residents of the county against the virus.

“With the increase in mask-wearing in our County, we have seen not only the number of cases of COVID-19 decline, we have seen the added benefit of a lack of influenza cases,” Public Health Officer Dr. Carol Greimann said. “Typically at this time of year we would be seeing numerous cases of the flu across the county, but this year we have yet to see any. That being said, we still have months to fight for the health of all of our people, especially our elders who have been hardest hit by COVID-19.”

While recent trends have been promising, with five to six new cases on average per day, Big Horn County said they have an extremely high-risk population for COVID-19 as evidenced by the fact that the county has the highest total number of cases and deaths by population in the State of Montana, shown here as of Jan. 14, 2021.

Percentage of population who has contracted COVID-19:

Percentage of population who has died from complications of COVID-19:

The county asks all residents to please continue to stay home more often and to avoid events or gatherings. Also, the Board of County Commissioners and Board of Public Health ask everyone to wear a mask and social distance when outside of their homes and in public.

Big Horn County believes tracking down contacts to a positive case (contact tracing) is one of the best tools public health can use to slow the spread of the virus. If you believe you were in the presence of a recently confirmed COVID-19 case for more than five minutes, please call public health so that a nurse may interview you and determine what level of exposure you have:

IHS Public Health Nursing: (406) 638-3478

Big Horn County Public Health: (406) 665-8720