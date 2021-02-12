HARDIN - Big Horn County announced the county mask mandate will stay in place.

On Friday, the Big Horn County Board of Commissioners announced the current Public Health Order 2021-1, which includes a mask mandate, will remain in effect.

The mandate requires individuals to wear a mask when outside of their homes, particularly when shopping or participating in other indoor activities.

Chairman of the Big Horn County Board of Commissioners and Public Health Board, Larry Vandersloot, said in a release that Big Horn County Commissioners believe the increase in mask-wearing helped lower the number of new COVID-19 cases in the county.

“Just this week, the CDC recommended that Americans double mask to protect against the new strains of the coronavirus starting to appear across the country,” Vandersloot said. “We believe that continued encouragement to wear masks is in the best interests of our community’s health.”

Dr. Carol Greimann, Public Health Officer also had a statement in the release, saying that the benefits of mask-wearing during the pandemic have been widely studied and shown to be one of the best ways to prevent spread of disease.

“We are not only seeing a slowing of new COVID-19 cases in Big Horn County, we have also seen a precipitous drop in influenza this flu season,” Greimann said. “While we still have several months before we reach vaccination levels that will allow us to return to a more normal way of life, we are asking residents and visitors to our County to wear a mask, especially for our elders who have been so devastated by COVID-19.”

You can read the full order of Big Horn County Local Health Officer here.