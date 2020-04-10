HARDIN, MONTANA (April 10, 2020)- On the evening of April 9, 2020, the Big Horn County Health Department was notified of a positive case of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in an individual residing in Big Horn County.

The positive case is identified as a male in his 40’s who is not hospitalized. The case investigation is ongoing.

The Big Horn County Health Department will be working closely with Indian Health Service (IHS) Public Health Nursing to identify close contacts.

Anyone who was a direct contact will receive a phone call, or other form of notification, with instruction on how to proceed. Only those who meet the definition of a close contact will receive notifications.

It is important that people who are not named as close contacts and who are not sick do not go to our clinics or hospitals seeking coronavirus testing.

All of the preventive measures put in place over the past weeks take on a new importance now that we know COVID-19 is in our county.

It is extremely important for all residents of Big Horn County to follow the recommendations from the County Health Department and from the tribal leadership to stay home as much as possible and to avoid contact with others outside your home, especially if you are not feeling well. This includes non-essential travel outside of Big Horn County.