HARDIN, Mont. - The current mask order in Big Horn County has been rescinded Friday, and the Big Horn County Health Board is saying they did it because they do not want to jeopardize funding.

The Big Horn County responds to Covid-19 Facebook reports the Big Horn County Public Health Board, during its meeting Friday morning, passed Public Health Order 2021-3, which revokes Public Health Order 2021-2, rescinding the current mask order.

“House Bill 362 will restrict grant funding to counties that have more restrictive COVID-19 regulations than the State of Montana,” the post reads. “Our county could lose 20 percent of that funding, including funding for infrastructure and broadband, and many other non-healthcare items if the mask mandate remains in place.”

The Big Horn County Health Board says they realize that COVID-19 is still a risk, but they do not want to jeopardize funding, and that is the sole reasoning behind them revoking Public Health Order 2021-2.

People are being recommended to continue to practice all mitigation measures that have been effective, including wearing a mask, washing your hands, staying 6 feet away from people not in your household or whose vaccination status is unknown.

You can read Public Health Order 2021-3 online here.