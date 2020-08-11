BILLINGS, Mont. - Big Horn County has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks.

Big Horn County Public Health Officer Rhonda Johnson says people in the county are very mobile, traveling back and forth to Billings, and there are many multi-generational families which may be a factor in the spread. But she says the biggest issue the county is facing is making sure everyone wears a mask.

Johnson also says the Northern Cheyenne and Crow tribes are taking matters into their own hands by issuing a lockdown on the reservations. Johnson says there will be no county-wide lockdown, and there won't be any more public sentinel testing events in the near future because of the backlog at the state lab.

Johnson says if everyone in the county took the necessary precautions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, that would make a big impact.

"What really needs to happen is everyone must wear the masks in order to keep everything going," Johnson said. "We don't want to have to go back to the lockdown that we saw back in March. It's not going to be good for the economy, it's not going to be good for the local businesses, and so we'd much rather see people taking those precautions so we can keep things open and continue to do what we need to be doing."

Johnson says the schools in Big Horn County are also working on a plan to safely reopen this fall.