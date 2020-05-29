BIG HORN COUNTY, Mont. - Big Horn County Public Information Officer Rhonda Johnson confirms 14 new Coronavirus cases in the county on Friday.

Four new cases were confirmed Friday morning. Of those four cases, one is a male in his teens and another male in his 60's. The other two were both female, one in her teens and the other in her 60's. Johnson says that neither of these four patients were tested at the surveillance testing events in the county this week.

At roughly 4:30pm Friday, Johnson confirmed the additional 10 cases coming from the county. Johnson adds that these cases were found as a result of contact tracing from previous cases not from the surveillance testing events.

Updates will continued to be provided both online and on-air.