Big Horn County announces new health order

BILLINGS, Mont. -- Big Horn County continues to lead the state with COVID-19 cases with 28 active cases. The numbers have risen each week since drive-thru testing locations were set up late last month. The spike in cases is leading to new restrictions being set in place for the county.

Landa Uffelmen says her business, The Farmer's Daughter General Store, is still recovering after closing down for a month during the stay at home order.

"And so when we did finally open, the food side, which is the soda fountain had to remain to-go orders only," she says.

Now, a new health order, written by the Big Horn County Health Officer and approved by the County Public Health Board, outlines additional requirements that will go into effect this Saturday. The order states all employees must wear masks and pass a temperature check; all dine in establishments will revert back to 50% capacity; businesses must provide a reopening plan to the health department; and business owners must provide enough space for customers to social distance.

Landa says even with these additional requirements she can still count on locals to come into her store, but with tourism down, she says it might be a long road ahead for local businesses.

"We're going to see the hit for a long time," she says, "Montana is a tourism state and already our Little Big Horn Days has been canceled, Crow Fair has been canceled, and so this is the long run for us. Those are the big weekends we look forward to as a business, so it wasn't just the one month of being closed that affected us. It's going to be all summer and hopefully not into the fall and holidays either."