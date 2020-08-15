HARDIN – According to a press release released Saturday, Big Horn County added four new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. All four of the newly-confirmed cases presented with symptoms when tested. Three likely contracted the virus through community spread, as there are no known contacts with previous cases at this time. One patient was tested as a result of contact with previously-confirmed positive patients.

Big Horn County wants to remind all residents of the County to please stay home more often and to avoid events or gatherings. Also, the Board of County Commissioners and Board of Public Health ask everyone to wear a mask and social distance when outside of their homes and in public. Masks are required when engaged in indoor activities, such as shopping. Masks are not necessary in the event that residents are outdoors and unlikely to come within six (6) feet of other people, such as while taking advantage of our beautiful county, to work, recreate, or exercise.

Tracking down contacts to a positive case is one of the best tools public health can use to slow the spread of the virus. If you believe you were in the presence of a recently confirmed COVID-19 case for more than five minutes, please call public health so that a nurse may interview you and determine what level of exposure you have:

· IHS Public Health Nursing: (406) 638-3478

· Big Horn County Public Health: (406) 665-8720