HARDIN, Mont. - Big Horn County health officials announced Tuesday that another county resident has died due to complications from a COVID-19 infection.

The resident was a woman in her 70s, who had been hospitalized before her death on Monday, Oct. 12, according to health officials. Thirty-two Big Horn County residents have now died from from COVID-19 since the pandemic started.

Big Horn County also reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. Health officials say all of the 18 new patients had symptoms when they were tested.

The county now has 133 active cases, and 17 of those patients are currently hospitalized. So far, 963 Big Horn County residents have recovered from the virus.