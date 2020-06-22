HARDIN, Mont. - Big Horn County is reporting five new COVID-19 cases all discovered through contact tracing Sunday.

The new cases include:

One female under the age of 10

One male aging between 10 to 19-years-old

One male in his 20s

One female in her 40s

One male in his 60s

Below is the release in part from Big Horn County:

"Recoveries in the County total 34. Three (3) are deceased. Of the active cases, 24 patients are quarantining and recovering at home, and two (2) are currently hospitalized.

“As we’ve seen across the United States, the bulk of the new cases of COVID-19 in Big Horn County over the past month have been people under the age of 35,” said George Real Bird III, Big Horn County Board of Commissioners and Public Health Board Chairman. “The Commissioners are looking at innovative ways to encourage young people to wear masks to prevent the spread of this virus to their elders and other more vulnerable family members.”

Reusable cloth masks are available free of charge from the Big Horn County Public Health Department at 809 N. Custer Ave. in Hardin. Public Health also has received donations of fabric and other materials for those who might want to sew their own masks.

Public health nurses want to remind all residents of Big Horn County of the best ways to prevent the transmission of this illness: stay home; wash your hands thoroughly and often; clean and sanitize frequently touched surfaces and items; wear a mask when in public; stay at least six (6) feet away from other people; and avoid travel out of the County if at all possible. And if you are feeling sick, do not go to work or leave your home; rather, contact your healthcare provider for guidance.

Tracking down contacts to a positive case (contact tracing) is one of the best tools public health can use to slow the spread of the virus. If you believe you were in the presence of a recently confirmed COVID-19 case for more than five (5) minutes, please call public health so that a nurse may interview you and determine what level of exposure you have:

· IHS Public Health Nursing: (406) 638-3478

· Big Horn County Public Health: (406) 665-8720"