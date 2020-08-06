HARDIN, Mont. - Big Horn County is reporting three residents have recently died due to COVID-19, marking 14 total COVID-19 deaths in the county as of Thursday.

According to a release from the county, the three deaths include a woman in her 40s, a man in his 60s and a man in his 70s.

"The Big Horn County COVID-19 Response Unified Coalition offers our deepest condolences and warmest sympathies to their families, friends, and the entire community of Big Horn County for their tragic losses," Big Horn County wrote.