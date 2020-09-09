HARDIN, Mont. - Big Horn County is reporting two COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, marking 19 total in the county.

According to a release from Big Horn County, one person was a woman in her 60s and the other was a woman in her 70s. Big Horn County says they were both hospitalized before they passed away.

"The Big Horn County COVID-19 Response Unified Coalition offers our deepest condolences and warmest sympathies to their families, friends, and the entire community of Big Horn County for their tragic losses," Big Horn County says in their release.