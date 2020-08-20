Coronavirus, COVID-19 (MGN)

HARDIN - Big Horn County is reporting another COVID-19 death Thursday, marking the fifteenth COVID-19 death in the county.

According to a release from the Big Horn County Public Information Officer Rhonda Johnson, the person was a woman in their 60s who died Monday, Aug. 17. She was hospitalized before her death, Johnson says in the release.

"The Big Horn County COVID-19 Response Unified Coalition offers our warmest sympathies to her family, friends, and the entire community of Big Horn County on her loss," Johnson writes in the release.

