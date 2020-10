HARDIN, Mont. - Big Horn County is reporting the thirteenth COVID-19 death in October Monday, marking 36 total deaths in the county.

According to a release from the Big Horn County Public Information Officer (PIO) Rhonda Johnson, the most recent death was a man in his 70s and he was hospitalized before passing away.

PIO Johnson writes in the release, Big Horn County's fatality rate is at 2.9-percent with 36 deaths out of 1,228 total cases.