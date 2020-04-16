HARDIN - Big Horn County health officials are reporting a third person testing positive for coronavirus in the county Thursday.

The following is a release from the Big Horn County Health Department:

"Big Horn County Health Department announces the third confirmed case of COVID-19 within Big Horn County boundaries. This new case is a woman in her 50’s. The first case is a man in his 40’s; the second case is a woman in her 20’s. All three individuals are recovering at home.

The Big Horn County Public Health with assistance from Indian Health Service (IHS) Public Health Nursing has begun to identify close contacts to this new case. All close contacts to the new case will be notified and interviewed by the end of today. This same “contact tracing” procedure, a mainstay of the public health field, has been completed for the first two cases.

People who are not named as a close contact and are not sick should not go to our clinics or hospitals to seek coronavirus testing. If you are sick or have symptoms related to COVID-19, such as a fever, cough, or difficulty breathing, please phone your healthcare provider for advice.

Public Health wishes to remind all residents of Big Horn County of the best ways to prevent the transmission of this illness: stay home except for essential work or essential outings such as buying groceries or healthcare appointments; wear a mask when in public; stay at least six (6) feet away from other people; and avoid travel out of the County if at all possible. And if you are feeling sick, do not go to work or leave your home; rather, contact your healthcare provider for guidance."