BILLINGS, Mont. -- All bars and taverns in Montana are now eligible for $350 Billion worth of funding through the Paycheck Protection Program. This will allow forgivable loans to flow through about 2400 more small businesses in the state.

Abby Johnson manages the Bottles and Shots Liquor Store on the West End, which is owned and operated under the same roof as Carbone's Pizzeria and Club Casino. During Montana's stay-at-home order, all three establishments have relied on delivery and take-and-bake pizzas to keep business going. But as of Friday morning, a little relief may be coming their way. The Paycheck Protection Program revised one of their policies, allowing businesses with 1/3 gaming revenue to become eligible, making Carbone's, Bottles and Shots, and Club Casino qualify for a PPP loan.

"Having your employees wages covered is just a great thing for everyone," says Johnson, "It allows us obviously to cover in other areas that maybe we wouldn't have been able to, but covering those employees wages is just top priority and allowing them job security."

One of the other projects these loans will fund -- FPA boards to encourage social distancing once they reopen.

"So we are building panels in between each of our tables at our pizza restaurant and also in our casino, all of our tables are six feet apart, chairs are six feet apart, the machines will be six feet apart. The hope is that the panels will keep people extra safe, keep things sanitary and clean and they'll be up for the foreseeable future," Johnson says.