CROW AGENCY, Mont. - Awe Kualawaache Care Center in Crow Agency released a public service announcement Wednesday, concerning the news that one of its employees has tested positive for COVID-19 and the actions the facility is taking to protect its employees and residents.

Read the entire announcement below:

Monday morning, June 29th, Awe Kualawaache Care Center (AKCC) received news that an employee had tested positive for COVID-19. The employee is asymptomatic, doing well and in good spirits. The employee has been quarantined for 14 days and will not return to work until the employee has had 2 negative tests. The employee has NOT had any contact with residents or employees for 90 hours. The employees most recent test is negative. AKCC has been conducting tests bi-weekly on residents and staff. AKCC has not receive any positive tests, and is awaiting test results from last week. AKCC is conducting another round of testing with staff and residents June 29th and June 30th, 2020.

Awe Kualawaache Care Center is continuing visiting restriction to keep our residents safe. The facility is in communications with State, I.H.S. and County health officials in investigating who the employee may have had contact with. In reviewing the timeline of COVID testing and when the employee was found to be positive, AKCC has concluded that it has not been compromised. AKCC has remained COVID-19 free. AKCC is prepared and has been planning for a situation, as such, with the guidance from MT State DPHHS, CDC, CMS, and the Indian Health Service

AKCC would like to thank the community, friends and family members for their support. Our thoughts and prayers go out to our employee and those affected by COVID-19.

