BILLINGS, Mont. - At-home test kits for COVID-19 will be handed out by RiverStone Health on Saturday.

The free tests will be available starting at 10:00 am on Saturday, Jan. 29 in the upper parking lot of MetraPark and they will be available until 1:00 pm or until all available kits have been distributed.

Tests are being limited to one kit per person in the household.

“With this limit in place, every driver who participated in our test kit event earlier this month received the number of test kits they requested,” RiverStone Health said.

Those looking to pick up a test kit are asked to follow these instructions for traffic flow:

Enter the parking lot on the north side (farthest parking lot entrance from the arena) off Alkali Creek Road. Drivers coming down Airport Road will go straight at the Main Street traffic signal, straight at the Bench Boulevard traffic signal and then into the MetraPark upper lot. Follow signs directing drivers to line up. Remain in your vehicle as you drive through. You will be asked the number of persons in your household and receive that quantity of test kits along with a simple instruction sheet for using the tests and reporting results. Drivers will leave the parking lot through an exit back onto Alkali Creek Road

More information and instructions will be given when a kit is distributed.

Each kit contains two tests and that are intended to be used by one individual.

People who have COVID-19 symptoms or who have been in close contact with a person known to have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus should take a second test 24 to 48 hours after their initial test if they received a negative result.

RiverStone Health says results should be reported online here.