BILLINGS, Mont. - Those eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Yellowstone County can now sign up for the third week of the free vaccination clinic at Cedar Hall at MetraPark.

Unified Health Command (UHC) expects to have about 2,250 first dose appointments available the first week of March 1 on the following days:

Wednesday, March 3 – 8:00 am to 11:30 am AND 1:00 pm to 4:30 pm

Thursday, March 4 – 8:00 am to 11:30 am AND 1:00 pm to 4:30 pm

Friday, March 5 – 8:00 am to 11:30 am

Appointments are available to Yellowstone County residents who meet the criteria for the 1A or 1B priority groups established by the state of Montana.

This includes healthcare workers, first responders, people age 70 or older, people age 16 to 69 with a serious health condition that puts them at high risk of severe COVID-19 illness, Native Americans and other people of color who may be at higher risk for severe COVID-19 illness.

If you are eligible, you can sign up for an appointment online here by clicking the blue button that says, “Find a Clinic” and scrolling down to find information for each Cedar Hall vaccination clinic.

Beginning at 9:00 am on Monday, March 1, appointments for the week’s clinics also will be available by calling 406-651-6596. Appointments have been saved for people without the ability to schedule an appointment online.

More information on the clinics can be found in a release from UHC here.