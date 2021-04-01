BILLINGS, Mont. - Appointments for Yellowstone County community COVID-19 vaccination clinics at Cedar Hall at MetraPark are now available online.

The Unified Health Command (UHC) expects to have 2,400 first-dose appointments available the week of April 6 according to a release from UHC. The clinics are providing the Pfizer vaccine.

Clinic dates are available for:

Tuesday, April 6, noon – 4:00 pm

Wednesday, April 7, 8:00 am – noon AND 1:00 – 5:00 pm

Thursday, April 8, 8:00 am – noon AND 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm

UHC says most people are leaving the clinics vaccinated within 30 minutes of arriving.

Appointments are available to all Yellowstone County residents age 16 and older. Those under age 18 must have a vaccination consent form signed by a parent or guardian. Consent forms are available at covid.riverstonehealth.org under COVID-19 Vaccine Information.

If you would like to schedule an appointment, you can do so on mtreadyclinic.org, people will need to scroll down to find links for each of the MetraPark clinics.

Beginning Monday, April 5, at 9:00 am, appointments will be available by calling (406) 651-6596. Appointments have been saved for people who are unable to schedule online.

Among the 161,300 residents of Yellowstone County, more than 41,000 have received their first vaccine dose and more than 27,400 have been fully immunized, according to DPHHS the UHC says.

You can read the full release from the Unified Health Command here.